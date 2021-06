Delhi opens vaccine centre for students, workers, athletes going abroad | Oneindia News

PM Modi congratulated new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and conveyed gratitude to osted former PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel is set to see a regime change after 12 years; LJP's Chirag Paswan on Monday went to meet party lawmaker and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in New Delhi after a revolt within his party; Days after resigning from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

This and more news at 2 PM.

