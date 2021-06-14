Polar bears served rice dumpling-shaped fruit during China's Dragon Boat Festival

Polar bears were served with rice dumpling-shaped fruit during China's Dragon Boat Festival in central China.

The video, filmed in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province on June 12, shows polar bears enjoying the iced fruits at Haichang Ocean Park.

According to a keeper named Guo Chenkai, each iced rice dumpling was around 30 kilograms and it was made in a special mould.

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday that occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month of the traditional Chinese calendar.

People normally have rice dumplings to celebrate the festival.

The video was provided by local media with permission.