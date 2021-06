Covid-19: India records 70,421 new cases and 3,921 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India has reported the lowest cases today for the first time since April 1st.

70,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily case count has been on a downward trajectory.

India's daily test positivity rate For the seventh straight day, was below the 5 per cent mark at 4.71 per cent.

Tamil Nadu added 14,106 cases to the country's daily numbers.

