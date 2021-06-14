Change In Power For Israel

The state of Israel is waking up to a new era.
After a record 12 years in office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted, and a new leader with American roots is in charge.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
The state of Israel is waking up to a new era.
After a record 12 years in office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted, and a new leader with American roots is in charge.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
The state of Israel is waking up to a new era. After a record 12 years in office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been..
What challenges and opportunities lie ahead, from the perspective of Spanish influence, on the road to relaunching transatlantic..