This YouTuber based in southern Poland found out what happens when a bottle of Coca-Cola is opened in a tank of beer.
YouTuber finds out what happens when you open a bottle of Coca-Cola in beer
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:53s 0 shares 1 views
This YouTuber based in southern Poland found out what happens when a bottle of Coca-Cola is opened in a tank of beer.
As the fizzy drink is unscrewed, a cloud of black liquid emerges from the bottle and rises to the surface of the tank.
This footage was filmed on June 6.