Positively the Heartland: 6-year-old helps put smiles on patient's faces

WE KNOW HOWSPECIAL OUR COMMUNITY IS AND WEWANT TO TAKE THE TIME TOHIGHLIGHT THE GOOD.IN THIS MORNING’SPOSITIVELY THE HEARTLAND 3 NEWSNOW REPORTER ARIANNA MARTINEZSHOWS US THERE IS NO AGE LIMITFOR BEING KIND AND MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN THE LIVES OFOTHERS.SULLY NYEHUIS IS 6 YEARS OLD.HIS MORNING STARTS WITH HIMPICKING OUT HIS SCRUBS..

ASTHAT’S THE UNIFORM AT WORK..

HISPARENTS OWN AN ACUPUNCTURECLINIC... AND HE HAS BEEN A PARTOF THE TEAM FOR A WHILE NOW.DURING THE PANDEMIC HIS PARENTSDECIDED TO HOMESCHOOL HIM, SO HENOW HAS HIS OWN OFFICE AT WORK."WHEN THE PATIENT WALKS IN, IT’SMY JOB TO SEE IF THEY NEED TOEAT, DRINK OR GO TO THE BATHROOMTHEN TAKE THEM BACK TO ROOM XAND TELL THEM A JOKE."(NATS"HI CARISA, GOOD MORNING..

DOYOU NEED TO GO TO THE BATHROOM?NO, I’M GOOD.

I’M GOING TO TAKEYOU BACK TO ROOM X, ALRIGHYOU CAN SIT IN THIS GRAY CHAIR,OKAY.

WHAT’S GODZILLAS FAVORITECHEESE?

I DON’T KNOWGOR-GON-ZILLA.

WHAT’S GODZILLASFAVORITE VIDEO GAME?

I DON’TKNOW, RAMPAGE.

RAMPAGE, THAT’SA GOOD ONE I LIKE THAT.")SULLY REALIZED THAT MOSTPATIENTS WERE HURTING OR NERVOUSBEFORE THEIR APPOINTMENT.."WHEN MIMAW PUTS NEEDLES IN HERFEET, SHE GETS NERVOUS ANDTHAT’S WHY I GET TO TELL HERJOKES."HE TOLD ME..

MAKING PEOPLE SMILEMAKES THEM BRAVE."WHEN I CAME IN FOR ACUPUNCTURE,I WAS IN PAIN, TONS OF PAIN, ANDCOMING IN AND SMILING MAKES YOUNOT THINK ABOUT IT.

IT KIND OFTAKES IT AWAY A LITTLE BIT ANDIT JUST CHANGES YOUR DEMEANOR,IT CHANGES YOUR PERSPECTIVE OFWHAT YOU’RE DEALING WITH RIGHTTHEN AND THERE."RECENTLY A CHILD CAME IN WITHTHEIR MOTHER AND WAS NERVOUS TOLEAVE HER SIDE..

SO SULLY CAMETO THE RESCUE WITH A CARD."THE LITTLE BOY WITH CURLY HAIR,I JUST MADE HIM A CARD AND THENHE STARTED TO BE BRAVE AND HESTARTED TO PLAY WITH ME.""I WENT AND I HAD HIS BUSINESSCARDS MADE WITH LAUGHCOORDINATOR ON IT, AND WE DORESEARCH TO FIND NEW JOKES ALLTHE TIME.

HE TAKES HIS JOB VERYSERIOUSLY."(NATS"CALL ME IF YOU NEED A LAUGH ANDHAVE A GOOD DAY!")SULLY’S JOB OF MAKING PEOPLESMILE DOESN’T JUST STOP AT THEOFFICE."BEFORE COVID, WE USE TO GO TOELDERLY HOMES AND WE WOULD SING.HE WOULD ALWAYS BE MY MICCHECKER, SO HE WOULD GET UPTHERE FIRST AND SING HIS SONGS."(NAT"TWINKLE TWINKLE LITTLE STARHOW I WONDER WHAT YOU ARE..")"TO BE THAT COMPASSIONATE ATSUCH A YOUNG AGE ESPECIALLYLATELY WHEN IT SEEMS LIKE A LOTOF HUMANITY HAS FORGOTTEN HOW TOBE COMPASSIONATE AND HOW TO BECARING TOWARDS OTHERS, EVEN WHENYOU JUST MET THEM."SULLY IS A REMINDER TO US ALL TOBE KIND..

AND TRY TO MAKE OTHERSSMILE.

