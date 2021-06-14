Euro 2020: Artist Turns Footballs Into National Team Strips

An artist has created a striking tribute to the UEFA 2020 EUROS.

Craig Black, from Scotland, pours paints over footballs to create a stunning marble effect illustrating countries’ national kits.

Entitled 'the fusion series - footballs', he says it was inspired by Scotland qualifying for their first major football tournament in over 20 years.

He says: “the excitement of Scotland participating at the euros has gripped the nation.

I have absolutely loved creating these football art installations as I was able to combine my two passions of football and art."