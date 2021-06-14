Man stabbed at Orleans hotel-casino in Las Vegas

Detectives are looking for a man after a stabbing at the Orleans Casino.
The man was at one of the entrances when he was approached by another man who demanded he hand over his belongings and when the man refused he victim was stabbed.
DETECTIVES ARE LOOKING FOR A MAN AFTER A STABBING AT THE ORLEANS CASINO. THE VICTIM WAS AT ONE OF THE ENTRANCES - WHEN HE WAS APPORACHED BY ANOTHER MAN WHO DEMANDED HE HAND OVER HIS BELONGINGS. THE VICTIM WAS STABBED AFTER REFUSING. A SECURITY OFFICER WAS ABLE TO HELP THE VICTIM AND CALL POLICE. THE MAN WHO STABBED HIM TOOK OFF.