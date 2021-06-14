Mom makes brilliant baby-proof iPhone

Babies and smartphones area dangerous combination.Fortunately, one parent on TikTok came up withan inexpensive way to let her child play with asmartphone without risking damage to her own.Bruna (@brufava) has an adorable baby girlnamed Natalie, who, like many babies, loves usingher mom’s phone to make pretend phone calls.In order to protect her own device,Bruna decided to make Natalie a fake phoneusing inexpensive, baby-safe materials.In the video, Bruna starts with a plasticsmartphone case and a piece of foam.She cuts the foam into the dimensions of asmartphone and inserts it into the case.The result doesn’t look much like asmartphone to a grown-up’s eye, but it makesa perfect baby proof toy for infants.The adorable baby doesn’t seem tonotice the difference between the decoyphone and her mom’s phone at all, and immediatelystarts making imaginary phone calls.“This is genius!” wrote one TikToker.“Taking notes for when I have kids,”gushed another TikTok user