Harrah’s Las Vegas finishes $200M renovation strip property

Caesars Entertainment says the work included upgrades to more than 2,500 guest rooms.

Harrah's Las Vegas has a new look thanks to a $200M renovation.

HARRAH'S LAS VEGAS HAS A NEW LOOK - THANKS TO A 200 MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION. CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT SAYS THE WORK INCLUDED UPGRADES TO MORE THAN 25 HUNDRED GUEST ROOMS, A REMODEL OF THE CASINO FLOOR AND NEW L-E-D MARQUEES AT THE NORTH AND SOUTH ENTRANCES ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP. THEY FLIPPED THE SWITCH ON NEW PURPLE LIGHTING LAST THURSDAY TO MARK THE COMPLETION OF THE MULTI-YEAR RENOVATION