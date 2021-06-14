2022 Lexus NX 350 revealed

The 2022 Lexus NX is the first full redesign of the small luxury crossover.

It now uses the TNGA-K platform shared with the Toyota RAV4, Camry and Lexus ES.

A wide array of engines are available including a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a hybrid version of that engine, an all-new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, as well as the 302-horsepower 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid engine from the RAV4 Prime.

The styling is fairly evolutionary on the outside, but the inside is significantly revised.

It also features a completely new infotainment system developed by Toyota's North American division.

It ditches the old mouse and touchpad systems for a simple touchscreen.

It also adds natural speech recognition and an AI assistant.

The crossover goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021, and more details on pricing and features will be revealed closer to the on-sale date