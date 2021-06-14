Dad adorably demonstrates the perfect way to swaddle babies so they don't break free

These TikTok parents made an adorable video showing how they safely swaddle their baby to make sure it won’t break free.Maddie Castellano (@maddiecastellano) narrates the video as her husband Cole swaddles their newborn son Enzo.First, Cole places baby Enzo in the middle of the swaddle, which is a piece of long, soft cloth.Then, he pulls one end of the swaddle across Enzo’s chest, under his arm, and across his back.He repeats the action for the other arm, then tucks the cloth under his back.Next, Cole grabs the opposite end of the swaddle, pulls it across Enzo’s chest, and tucks the corner behind his back.Finally, he pulls the bottom of the swaddle up over Enzo and tucks it under him on both sides.The final result is a cozy, fully-swaddled baby, who cannot easily break out of his swaddling.Many viewers headed over to the comments section to share their appreciation for the tutorial.“Well, I am very impressed!

Four kids and I could never quite master the swaddle,” wrote one TikToker