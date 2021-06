Bangladesh: Actress Pori Moni seeks justice from PM Hasina for alleged assault | Oneindia News

Bangladeshi film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, was allegedly a victim of attempted rape.

She has sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Facebook post.

She claimed that businessman, Nasir U Mahmood attempted to rapeand murderherat a club.

