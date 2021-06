PM: Russia's behaviour is 'disappointing'

Upon arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia's recent actions are "disappointing".

The PM added that he'd like to try to have "closer relations" with president Putin, but he needs to "change his behaviour" first.

Report by Czubalam.

