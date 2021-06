PM on international law and NI protocol: NATO understands

Upon arrival at the NATO summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about his proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol and the lawfulness of it in the context of international law.

The PM replied that he believes NATO understands "the vital importance of a country looking after territorial integrity of that country".

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn