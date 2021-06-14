Injured lizard revived with CPR after falling from roof

This is the heartwarming moment an injured house lizard was revived with CPR after it fell from the roof of a restaurant.

The reptile was crawling on the beams of a food shop when it suddenly fell unconscious and landed beside the chair of a rescue volunteer in Ang Thong province, Thailand on June 10.

It was not moving and appeared to have been dead before the kind volunteer picked the animal up and started putting pressure on its small chest using his index finger.

After about five minutes, the lizard’s body began twitching and regained consciousness after being revived with CPR.

Rescue volunteer Manit Boonprasob from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said he was talking to a colleague when the lizard fell beside him.

He said: ‘I was talking to another volunteer during our break when the lizard fell.

I think it was begging to be saved.

I picked it up and checked its pulse before trying to revive.’ The lizard was saved and was released into the corner of the establishment.

The house lizard or common house gecko is native to South and Southeast Asia.

Most geckos are nocturnal, hiding during the day and foraging for insects at night.