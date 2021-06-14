Low-Light Indoor Plants That Can Liven Up That Shady Corner of Your Living Space

These 5 plants may be just what that shady corner of your home is missing.

1.

Snake Plant , (Sansevieria).

The Snake Plant is easy to grow and doesn't require frequent watering.

It also comes in a variety of attractive shapes and colors.

2.

ZZ Plant, (Zamioculcas zamiifolia).

Zamioculcas zamiifolia is an extremely drought-tolerant plant, meaning it needs infrequent watering when grown indoors.

While the ZZ Plant can do well in low-light, it's also fine with medium to bright light conditions.

3.

Pothos.

The Pothos plant can thrive in a variety of lighting conditions and also requires very little water.

These vining house plants can grow up to 30 feet long indoors.

4.

Dracaena.

This genus of about 120 tropical plants tolerates low light and has low water requirements.

Dracaena also come in a wide range of shapes, colors and sizes.

5.

Dieffenbachia.

This versatile plant also thrives in a variety of lighting conditions.

Unfortunately, Dieffenbachia plants are highly toxic if ingested by pets and humans.

So parents and pet owners should exercise caution in the home