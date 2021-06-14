Low-Light Indoor Plants , That Can Liven Up , That Shady Corner of Your Living Space.
These 5 plants may be just what that shady corner of your home is missing.
.
1.
Snake Plant , (Sansevieria).
The Snake Plant is easy to grow and doesn't require frequent watering.
It also comes in a variety of attractive shapes and colors.
2.
ZZ Plant, (Zamioculcas zamiifolia).
Zamioculcas zamiifolia is an extremely drought-tolerant plant, meaning it needs infrequent watering when grown indoors.
.
While the ZZ Plant can do well in low-light, it's also fine with medium to bright light conditions.
.
3.
Pothos.
The Pothos plant can thrive in a variety of lighting conditions and also requires very little water.
.
These vining house plants can grow up to 30 feet long indoors.
.
4.
Dracaena.
This genus of about 120 tropical plants tolerates low light and has low water requirements.
Dracaena also come in a wide range of shapes, colors and sizes.
.
5.
Dieffenbachia.
This versatile plant also thrives in a variety of lighting conditions.
.
Unfortunately, Dieffenbachia plants are highly toxic if ingested by pets and humans.
So parents and pet owners should exercise caution in the home