At Least 47 Shot In Chicago Over The Weekend, 3 Fatally

It was yet another weekend of gun violence in Chicago, with dozens of people shot during the city's first weekend of being fully reopen.
The victims included several teenagers.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
At least five of the victims this weekend were 17 or younger.
