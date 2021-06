See ya later Little Mix! This is why birthday girl Jesy Nelson quit the girl group...

The former Little Mix singer turns 30 on June 14, 2021.

.Jesy Nelson rose to prominence as a singer in British chart-topping girl band Little Mix.Formed on ‘The X-Factor’ in 2011, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall had major international success together and became the biggest girl group of the 2010s.However in December 2020, Nelson announced that she had quit the girl group.

Here’s a recap of the events that led to Nelson parting ways from the rest of her ban