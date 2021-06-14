Pandemic-Era First: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Crosses $100 Million Domestically

John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ has found success in the United States.

Its Memorial Day weekend debut took in a pandemic-record $48 million, with its first five days of release garnering $58 million total.

Since then, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ has generated $108 million in U.S. ticket sales.

That $100 million mark is particularly notable now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been crushing to ticket sales.

The film also found success abroad, generating an additional $80 million internationally.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ was originally set to open last year, but was delayed until September 2020, then to April 2021 and finally to May 2021.

The first film, which cost $17 million to produce, ended its box office run with a global total of $340 million.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ cost $61 million to produce and will be available for exclusive streaming on Paramount Plus on July 12.