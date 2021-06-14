PM delays end of Covid restrictions by up to four weeks over Delta variant fears

Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks after being warned the move could lead to thousands of deaths and unbearable pressure on the NHS.The Prime Minister announced the setback to the final phase of his plan to end the lockdown on Monday due to concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India.
Boris Johnson faces Tory backlash as lockdown lifting put on hold
PA - Press Association STUDIO
