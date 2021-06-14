Pizza the husky has immediate bond with preemie twin 'brothers' after 55 days in NICU

This adorable husky is the cutest protector for his preemie baby twin brothers!

.Pizza the Husky (@pizzathehusky) was in for a treat when his “mom” brought home twin boys from the hospital!.Pizza’s owner and new mom, Alexandra Humbeck, had just given birth to twin boys.And after 55 days in the NICU, the premature infants definitely needed the support of an older brother.When Pizza first meets the tiny twins in their bassinets, his tail wags as he gently sniffs them, welcoming them home.As the video progresses, Pizza is seen guarding his baby brothers from harm’s way.Pizza’s fans agree that the twins are definitely taken care of