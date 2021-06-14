Microsoft to Make Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Meme A Reality

Microsoft announced that it would be selling “the world’s most powerful mini fridge” this holiday season.

The company made the surprise reveal at the end of its E3 2021 showcase on Sunday.

The decision to put the Xbox Series X mini fridge into production came as a result of Twitter's “Best of Tweets Brand Bracket.”.

General manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg promised to put the mini fridge into production if Xbox beat Skittles.

Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES!, Aaron Greenberg, via Twitter.

The initial meme originated in December 2019 after many noted the similarities of the new console to a mini fridge