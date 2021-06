Coroner: 2 members of prominent Lowcountry family die from multiple gunshot wounds

ALAN THANK YOU VERY MUCH NEWTHIS AFTERNOON ANDPDATE U TO AHIGH PROFILE DOUBLE HOMICIDE INETH LOWCOUNTRY THE COLLETONCOUNTY CORONER SAYS MARGARETMURDAUGH AND HER SON PAUL BOTHSUFFERED MULTIPLE GUNSHOTWOUNDS.THEIR BODIES WERE FOUND LASTWEEK AT A FAMILYRO PPERTY INCOLLEGE DAN COUNTY STILL NO WORDON ANY SUSPECTS.THE FAMILY IS CONNECTED TO ONEOFHE T STATE’S MOST PRESTIGIOUSLAW FIRMS AND ANOTHER MEMBER OFTHE MURDAUGH FAMILY HAS DIEDFORMER 14TH CIRCUIT SOLITORICRANDOLPH MURDAUGH THE THIRD DIEDAT HIS HOME IN VARNVILLE.THAT’