Bride's 'transparent' letter to bridesmaids gets attention on TikTok

A bride is going viral on TikTok for a list she gave her bridesmaids — but not for the reason you might think.In this instance, the bride handed out a list of expectations for her bridesmaids, .with an option for the girls to opt out if they couldn't commit to the time or financial aspects of being in the bridal party.User @lisalovesrandom, who goes by Lisa Torres, explained in a video that she had been a bridesmaid multiple times before she got engaged.so she knew about all of the costs and expectations associated with the role.In case some of her friends weren't aware of what being a bridesmaid entailed, .she sent out "transparency letters" in her bridesmaid proposal boxes."I felt very insecure doing this, but I'm ultimately glad that I did," she said.Torres concluded in the video that one of the women she asked did ultimately decide to not be a bridesmaid, and Torres didn't take it personally at all.The video has since racked up over 4 million views."This is such a smart idea," one commenter replied