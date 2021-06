Maine Oyster trail showcases state’s growing oyster industry

SORRENTO MAKE UP THE NEWMAINE OYSTER TRAIL... ---NATS OF DUMPING OUTOYSTERS ON THE SMALLBOAT---(06-35-28)(BENHAMILTON/OWNER, LOVEPOINT OYSTERS)"IT TAKES ROUGHLYTWO YEARS TO GET THIS OYSTERTO MARKET SO A NYOPPORTUNITY WE HAVE TOSHARE TWO YEARS OF LABORWITH SOMEBODY WE QUITEENJOY THAT ."BEN HAMILTON OWNS LOVE POINTOYSTERS --- ONE OF SOME, 150OYSTER FARMS DOTTING THEMAINE COAST... AND ONE OFTHE DOZENS THAT ARE NOW PA RTOF THE MAINE OYSTERTRAIL...(06-53-11)(AFTONHUPPER/MAINE AQUACULTUREASSOCIATION)"THE MAINE OYSTERTRAIL REALLY MAKES IT EASYFOR CONSUMERS TO FIND MAINEOYSTERS, PLAN THEIR OWNMAINE OYSTER ADVENTURE ANDREALLY GET OUT THERE ON THEFARMS AND THAT'S WHAT WE'REREALLY ALL ABOUT."AN IDEA BORN DURING THEPANDEMIC WHEN OYSTER SALESTOES RTAURANTSPLUMMETED,,, THIS MAINEOYSTER TRAIL IS ACOLABORATION BETWEEN THEMAINE AQUACULTUREASSOCIATION AND MAINE SEAGRANT....ITS MISSION,, TO SHOWCASEMAINE'S OYSTER INDUSTRY--- FROM THE MANY RAW BARSANDRESTAURANTS SERVINGOYSTERS,,, TO THE FARMERSWHO RAISE THEM..(06-57-33)(HEATHERSUDUSKY/MAINE OYSTERTRAIL)"IT'S GOT A TRIPPLANNER SO YOU CAN SAY, HE Y,I'M IN THE DOWNEAST AREA IWANT AN OYSTER EXPERIENCEAND YOU PLUG IN WHAT YOU WANTTO DO."AMONG THE ARRAY OFEXPERIENCES,,,,, GUIDEDOYSTER FARM TOURS,,,,,TOUR BOATS INCLUDING THEPAMELA B OUT OF FREEPORTWILL SHUTTLE GUESTS OUT FORANUPCLOSE LOOK AT EXACTLYHOW MAINE OYSTERS AREFARMED...---NATS OF FARMERSTALKING WITH FKSOL ONBOAT---(06-35-40)(HAMILTON)"INTERACTING WITHPEOPLEIK LE IN THEENVIRONMENT WHERE WE WORKOPPOSED TO A RAW BAR O ANREVENT IS A REAL SPECIALUNIQUE EXPERIENCE."(06-57-08)(SADUSKY)"YOU GET PEOPLE OUT ONTHE WATER, YOU EDUCATE THEMABOUT WHAT AQUACULTUREREALLY MEANS, WHAT IT LOS OKLIKE AND THEY GET TO EATOYSTERS AND THE GET TO SEE ITUPCLOSE AND PERSONAL ANDCHECK OUT OYSTER FARMING."DIVIDED BY REGIONS, ,,THE TRAIL STRETCHES ALONGMORE THAN 2-HUNDRED MILESOF MAINE'S COAST... ..THAT'S MANY MILLIONS OFMAINE OYSTERS --- BESTSERVED ON THE HALF SHELL..(06-53-37) (HUPPER)"WE EXPECT DEMD ANFOR THIS SORT OF TOURISMACTIVITY TO JUST GROW OVERTHYEE ARS EXPECIALLYBECAUSE PEOPLE ARE MOREEXCITED THAN EVER TO GET OUTON THE WATER, TO GET OUTSIDEAND REALLY HAVE THOSEBEAUTIFUL MAE INEXPERIENCES THAT WE'RE SOFAMOUS FOR