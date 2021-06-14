Mom's mess-free finger paint hack causes unexpected controversy on TikTok

Myriam Sandler (@mothercould) is a parent who recently shared a finger painting hack that’s just as fun for parents as it is for kids.That’s because it allows kids to enjoy finger painting, while sparing parents from having to clean up the mess.All you need are finger paints, paper, and a resealable plastic bag.First, Myriam, dressed as a toddler in a poofy princess dress, shows how messy traditional finger painting can be.Next, Myriam “transforms” back into an adult to demonstrate her finger painting hack.

She begins by squeezing globs of different colored paints onto a piece of paper.Then Myriam dons her toddler costume once again and presses her finger into different colors of paint and slides it around the bag to create colorful streaks.Because the paints are in the bag, they can be smeared on the paper without getting on Myriam’s hands.Myriam’s finger painting hack caused a bit of controversy in the comments section, with some viewers arguing that a little messiness is part of the fun of finger painting