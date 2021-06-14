The Girl Scouts Face Huge Excess of Unsold Cookies

ABC News reports the Girl Scouts have approximately 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The organization reportedly said that the coronavirus is responsible for the excess.

Many troops abandoned traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.

Local councils and troops depend on the sale of cookies to fund programming, travel, camps and other activities.

The Girl Scouts normally sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, .

Equalling about $800 million in sales.

Now, the Girl Scouts are hoping to sell or donate the excess cookies ... ... to places like food banks and the military.

In addition to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts face declining enrollment.

About 1.7 million girls were enrolled in Girl Scouts in 2019, .

Down almost 30% from 2009