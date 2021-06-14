Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Again for Being a ‘Troll’

Some of Teigen's previous tweets have resurfaced in which she bullied model and reality TV personality Courtney Stodden.

Teigen issued a lengthy apology on Medium's website on June 14, .

Saying "not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past.".

As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced.

I’m truly ashamed of them.

, Chrissy Teigen, via Medium.

As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?, Chrissy Teigen, via Medium.

It was previously revealed that Teigen sent Stodden cruel direct messages such as "I can't wait for you to die," which she first apologized for on May 12.

She hasn't posted on social media since then.

There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets.

My targets didn’t deserve them.

No one does, Chrissy Teigen, via Medium.

Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor, Chrissy Teigen, via Medium.

I was a troll, full stop.

And I am so sorry, Chrissy Teigen, via Medium