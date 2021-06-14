CDC meets this week to discuss possible link between vaccines and heart inflammation

Dr. Natasha Altman discusses treating some younger kids for rare heart inflammation that could possibly be linked to COVID vaccines.
The CDC meets this week to review cases.
Dr. Natasha Altman discusses treating some younger kids for rare heart inflammation that could possibly be linked to COVID vaccines.
The CDC meets this week to review cases.
CDC Advisers, to Meet Following Reports
of Rare Heart Problems in , Vaccinated Youth.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease..
Watch VideoThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become..