Rugby isn’t necessarily one of them, but a Magic City group has called in some ringers with roots in one of rugby’s strongholds to help out.

Kids have so many sports options these days: football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, tennis, swimming, all are established in the United State.

There are so many sports odays.

Football, basketballgolf, tennis, swimming.

Thin the U.

S.

That are estanecessarily one of them buhas called in some ringersof rugby's strongholds.

Goyou go.

Run onto it.

Therewas the best one yet.

Goodgrandfather played for thelot of people knew our namstuff.

And you're Ben's solook up best rugby team incouches homeland is one ofto adopt rugby as its natiran around a bare feet outstuff to start the ball arthird summer of the Magiccamp, josh's oldest has norugby ranks 1st 1st for yogoing to grow up and be awas like a 10 out of 100 Igood work buddy, good bookyou go, improvise.

Don't cin the United States, howeyounger brother Manu on plI mean, okay, so your fullfor Manu yet his favoritejust happens to be a rugbylook at that manu, why doso much?

Because I just lito the ground and and it fyou just got to hit someboto held on a fair.

Do youdad at home?

Yeah, but itkey is that josh's kids arage, a new Zealand traditicoach in hopes catches on,olds that had better tacklI've seen and full grown mThe younger you can get thit, the more likely we'realways be with him.

It's igot their athleticism adamhere and uh throwing on thsummer.

It's huge.

It's hu