A LifeMinute with Travis Tritt

Southern rock-influenced two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning artist Travis Tritt has been wowing fans for 30+ years.

We recently caught up with the country great from his home studio in Georgia to hear about his latest release Set In Stone .

The new album marks Tritt's first original full-length studio album in more than a decade and pays homage to all sides of his musical personality as well as his trademark original sounds, from the rocking and rowdy to powerful love songs.