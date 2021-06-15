Atypical Season 4

Atypical Season 4 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery... With Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.

Starring Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Fivel Stewart, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rogers, Nik Dodani, Sara Gilbert release date July 9, 2021 (on Netflix)