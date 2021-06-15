GREAT WHITE Movie Trailer

GREAT WHITE Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck.

Stranded miles from shore in an inflatable life raft, they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing pack of sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

Directed by Martin Wilson starring Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tim Kano, Te Kohe Tuhaka release date July 16, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)