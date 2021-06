23ABC Evening weather update June 14, 2021

NOW TAKING A LIVE LOOK ATDOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD ATTHIS HOUR......WHERE WE'RE STAYING BRIGHTAND BEAUTIFUL....AND -- TEMPERATURES ARE ONLYGOING TO CLIMB...23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST BRANDONMICHAELS JOINSUS NOW..IT'S GOING TO BE GETTING VERYHOT ALL ACROSS KERN COUNTYTHIS WEEK.TEMPERATURES HAVE ALREADY HITTRIPLE DIGITS IN THE DESERT, ANDMOST OF OUR CITIES AND TOWNSWILL FOLLOW SUIT BY THE END OFTHE WEEK.EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES ANDWARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT AS A VERYSTRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSUREBUILDS OVER THE FOUR CORNERSSTATES.THIS IS TRADITIONALLY ONE OF OURHOTTESTWEATHER PATTERNS, AND THATSHOULD BE NO SURPRISEGIVEN THE TEMPERATURES WE EXPECTTHIS WEEK.ON TUESDAY HIGH TEMPERATURESWILL ALREADY BE NEAR 110 IN THEKERN DESERT, WITH THE REST OFTHE COUNTY SLIGHTLY COOLER.HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOWER 90SFOR THE SAN JOAQUIN ANDKERN RIVER VALLEYS, WITH LOW TOMID 80S IN THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS.TEMPERATURES WILL PEAK FOR MOSTTHURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.HIGHS WILL BE AS HOT AS 110 INTHE VALLEY AND UP TO 115 IN THEDESERT.EVEN PLACES LIKE TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK WILL BE CLOSE TO100 DEGREES!BE SURE TO DO WHAT YOU CAN TOSTAY COOL AND HYDRATEDDURING THIS SECOND HEATWAVE OFTHE SEASON.THIS IS SERIOUS HEAT!