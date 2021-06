Tucson Recreation Centers open weight rooms and walking tracks

Four locations across the city are currently taking reservations.

I'M PAT PARRIS.I'M VALERIE CAVAZOS.TRYING TO BEAT THE EXTREMEHEAT -- AND STAY ACTIVE -- CANBE A CHALLENGE.

BUT NOW --SOME PUBLIC GYMS HAVERE-OPENED.

NINE ON YOUR SIDESGREG BRADBURY JOINS US LIVEFROM THE RANDOLPH REC ENTER.GREG.AFTER SITTING EMPTY FOR 15MONTHS-- PEOPLE ARE FINALLYABLE TO COME BACK TO THERECREATIONAL CENTER GYMS. FORTHE CENTER AND TUCSONANS ALIKE- ITS WELCOME NEWS.SOT DAVE KING // RECREATIONALCOORDINATOR AT RANDOLPHRECREATION CENTER WE'RE JUSTGLAD TO BE OPEN AGAIN SO THEPUBLIC CAN COME BACK.

DAVEKING IS THE RECREATIONCOORDINATOR AT RANDOLPHRECREATION CENTER.

WHILE THEGYM SAT EMPTY - HE WOULD STILLGET QUESTIONS ABOUT IT.

SOTDAVE KING // RECREATIONALCOORDINATOR AT RANDOLPHRECREATION CENTER LIKE I SAIDWE SEE A LOT OF OUR REGULARSON THE STREET, AND WE GETASKED HEY ARE YOU OPEN.

NATWEIGHT TODAY GYM GOERS LIKENOBU J-EYE-NZ FINALLY GOT THEANSWER SHE HAS BEEN WAITINGFOR SOT NOBU JAINES // GYMGOER SINCE 1988 11:30 IM JUSTHAPPY AND DELIGHTED TO COMEHERE AND THEY ARE OPEN ALSONOBU HAS BEEN GOING TO THECENTER SINCE 1988 SO SHEMISSED MORE THAN JUST THE GYM.SOT NOBU JAINES // GYM GOERSINCE 1988 11:08 OH GODGOODNESS.

I CANNOT EXPRESS HOWHAPPY I AM TO COME BACK ANDSEE PEOPLE I HAVENT SEEN FORYEARS FULLSCREEN AS OF TODAY,RANDOLPH RECREATION CENTER ISONE OF FOUR CENTERS THAT HAVEOPENED GYMS AND WALKINGTRACKS.

THE OTHER RECREATIONCENTERS, WILL OPEN UP THEIRGYMS AND WALKING TRACKSSTARTING ON THE 28TH LATERTHIS MONTH.

IN ORDER TO USETHE FACILITIES THOUGH YOU MUSTMAKE A RESERVATION.

AS FORPRECAUTIONS, MASKS ARE NOTREQUIRED AND THEY ASK THAT YOUWIPE DOWN EQUIPMENT AFTERUSING IT.

SOT DAVE KING //RECREATIONAL COORDINATOR ATRANDOLPH RECREATION CENTER WESUPPLY THE EQUIPMENT, TOWELSTHINGS LIKE THAT TO WIPE OFF,OTHERWISE IN A LOT OF WAYS ITSTHINGS WE'VE ALWAYS DONE FORTHE WEIGHT ROOM.THE WEIGHT ROOM IS JUST ONE OFTHE MANY THINGS THEY HAVE.THERE ARE CAMPS FOR KIDS ANDCLASSES FOR ADULTS HERETHROUGHOUT THE SUMMER.

THE WEIGHT ROOM IS JUST ONE OF THE MANY THINGS THEY HAVE. THERE ARE CAMPS FOR KIDS AND CLASSES FOR ADULTS HERE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER.