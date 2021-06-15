Concerns Persist About Smoke As Rockton Chemical Plant Continues To Burn After Dark

A total of 1,500 people had to be evacuated after the explosion and fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, and it could go on burning for days.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
A total of 1,500 people had to be evacuated after the explosion and fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, and it could go on burning for days.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Fire continues to rage from a Rockton-area chemical plant, spewing heavy black smoke into the air. While the impact on the..
Residents in Rockton, Illinois were ordered to evacuate their homes after a chemical fire broke out at the Chemtool Inc. plant.