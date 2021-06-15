Amusing footage shows park visitors enjoying a rollercoaster ride built within a farm in Cambodia.
Major flex alert! Check out this rollercoaster ... built within a farm
Excited women boarded the ride on April 14, which took them on a tour around the estate surrounded by forests and rivers in the Kampot province.
One of the farm guests said: "The ride was very convenient.
We did not have to walk long distances to have a tour of the entire place.
We enjoyed it so much."