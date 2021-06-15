Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Major flex alert! Check out this rollercoaster ... built within a farm

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:11s 0 shares 1 views
Major flex alert! Check out this rollercoaster ... built within a farm
Major flex alert! Check out this rollercoaster ... built within a farm

Amusing footage shows park visitors enjoying a rollercoaster ride built within a farm in Cambodia.

Amusing footage shows park visitors enjoying a rollercoaster ride built within a farm in Cambodia.

Excited women boarded the ride on April 14, which took them on a tour around the estate surrounded by forests and rivers in the Kampot province.

One of the farm guests said: "The ride was very convenient.

We did not have to walk long distances to have a tour of the entire place.

We enjoyed it so much."

Explore