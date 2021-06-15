Baby misses out on life saving treatment by one week

A couple who had a miracle baby after five years of trying were devastated when their son missed receiving the world's most expensive drug from the NHS - costing £1.79 million for a single dose - because he was a week too old.Overjoyed when they had Zakariya, now eight months, Londoners Mostafa and Tara Aballai, 31, were heartbroken when he was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA type one - a degenerative genetic condition causing paralysis and respiratory problems - in May this year.