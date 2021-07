Rakhi Sawant Reveals, 'Sushant Singh Had A Crush On Me' | Rakhi Remembers Sushant & Sridevi

Rakhi Sawant expressed her sadness over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise last year on June 14, 2020.

She also talks about legendary actor Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano's love for the actor.

Watch the video.