Kari wrapping up sports with raps

IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA.

.THEREWAS A GAME.WHERE THE DODGERS AND PHILLIESWERE PLAYING FOR FAME.TOP OF THE FIRST.

THE HOMETEAM RELYING ON STAR POWER.IT'S BRYCE HARPER HAPPY HOUR.BUT THEN THE FOURTH.

THERE WASONE DUDE.

WHO TRIED TO HITONE OUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD.HE GOT ONE SHOT IN AND TWO RUNSSCORED.THAT'S HOW THE DODGERS GOT ONTHE BOARD.HIS NAME IS WILL SMITH.

ITAIN'T MYTH.AND THEN WITH ANOTHER RUN ADDEDFROM CHRIS.

.THE DODGERS TOOK THE DUB WITHTHEIR STRONG PLAY.BUT IT WAS ALL THANKS TO THEFRESH PRINCE OF L-A.COMING UP NEXT..

