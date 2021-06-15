FBI warns QAnon could deploy 'real-world violence'

The FBI has warned that followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory could again engage in violence against political opponents out of frustration that the theory's predictions have not come true.

The United States FBI warned members of Congress that QAnon followers could engage in real-life violence again, after their prominent role in the deadly Capitol riot in January.

FBI experts distributed a bulletin to Congress earlier this month, which said QAnon conspiracists have expressed frustrations about their predictions not coming true.

Those included Hillary Clinton’s arrest and former President Donald Trump’s restoration to power.

Some believers have posted they can “no longer trust the plan.” The bulletin warned some QAnon followers online may feel obligated to engage in real world violence against Democrats and others they feel are “political opposition.” At the same time, the FBI has said the number of those supporters have dwindle, because predictions have failed to happen and QAnon content has been largely removed from social media platforms.