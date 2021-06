Covid-19: India reports 60,471 new cases and 2,726 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

As the second wave of Covid-19 diminishes, India's daily rise in Covid cases remained below the 1 lakh-mark for eight straight day with 60,471 new infections.

The country's daily Covid cases hit record high on May 7 when 4.14 lakh infections were reported.

Today's daily rise is the lowest since March 31.

