Mayawati's MLAs in touch with SP, may cross over to Akhilesh camp: Reports | Oneindia News

9 BSP MLAs reportedly met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav this morning and are reportedly about to cross over to the rival camp, dealing a blow to Mayawati ahead of the UP Assembly election; The Delhi HC today granted bail to Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha who were arrested in May 2020 in connection with the Delhi riots; China has suggested negotiations at the level of Division Commanders to make headway on pullback of troops from other areas of eastern Ladakh.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#DelhiRiots #Ladakh #IndianArmy