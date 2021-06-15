Watch as a 30-foot SHARK passes right next to a fishing boat off the coast of South Carolina

In the video, the massive shark can be seen circling the boat.

"We thought it was too big to be a shark," Jack Speer, 22, a business student at Coastal Carolina, who was on the small boat.

"We thought it must be a buoy at first.

"Then we thought it was a Great White because it had a similarly pointed fin." Luckily for everyone on the boat, it was a harmless Basking Shark, that primarily feeds on plankton.

"It went right under my buddy's boat, which is 23 feet.

"It was easily four or five feet longer than the boat.

"He was not shy at all.

"He was doing laps around the boat the whole time." Speer says that despite the fish's size, he wasn't worried.

"Basking Sharks don't even eat other fish, so I wasn't nervous.

"If it was actually a Great White it would have been a different story." This video was shot within June 2021.