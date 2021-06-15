Shocking My Mum With My Tattoo Cover-Up | TRANSFORMED

DANNY Stahl got his first tattoo at the age of 18 and has not stopped since.

The 27-year-old from Lakeland, Florida, has spent around $12,000 to have over 72 tattoos across his body, including nine on his face.

Danny told Truly: “It's like, just a way of expressing yourself and I really enjoyed that.

It's not necessarily to look off or anything like that.

It's just because I'm an individual and I believe in individuality and expressing myself.” Danny has experienced a lot of judgement about his appearance, especially since getting face tattoos.

Danny has not seen himself without tattoos for years and today he will be getting them covered by a makeup artist.

How would he feel if he woke up with no tattoos?

Danny said: “I would probably feel like a basic bro just like, 'What’s up.

My name is Chad.

Let's go to the beach'.

Yeah, I would hate it.” While his mom was not a huge fan of his tattoos at first, she has warmed up to them.

But today she and Danny’s friend Chris will see the results of the cover-up.

How will they react?

Danny said: “I’m nervous for [what] my mom’s reaction is going to be.

I hope she doesn’t cry.

I think she’s going to cry... It’s going to build up reactions of the old Danny so we’ll see how it goes.

Chris is going to hate it.

