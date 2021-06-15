Christian Eriksen says he’s ‘fine – under circumstances’ after cardiac arrest

A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is “fine – under the circumstances” as doctors work to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder continues to undergo tests in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Christian Eriksen 'fine under circumstances' after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
BBC News
