Christian Eriksen says he’s ‘fine – under circumstances’ after cardiac arrest
A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is “fine – under the circumstances” as doctors work to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder continues to undergo tests in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s game against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.