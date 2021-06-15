Bride-to-be 'devastated' as England's extended lockdown hits wedding plans

The delay in lifting all coronavirus restrictions on weddings is a “slap in the face” for couples, one bride-to-be has said.Boris Johnson told a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the current 30-person cap for ceremonies and receptions will still be lifted on June 21, but venues will have to limit numbers and activities based on space.The Government website has been updated to state that “some restrictions” will need to be enforced at weddings and commemorative events, including table service only, social distancing, face coverings and “restrictions on singing and dancing”, amid a delay to the planned final stage of lockdown easing.