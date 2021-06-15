Lin Laishram on Bollywood inclusivity, 'The Family Man' and casting in Mary Kom | Oneindia News

Model-actor Lin Laishram from Manipur has voiced her opinion on inclusivity or the lack of it in Bollywood.

She talks about Tamil representation in the recent season of the Amazon Prime series, The Family Man.

Lin points out that in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, a Northeastern woman could have been cast.

While she admired Priyanka Chopra's performance, and also appreciated the hard work she put into the role, she believes that casting could have been more authentic if it was a woman from Northeast India.

