Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Parked car sucked into sinkhole after heavy rain in Mumbai, India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
A parked car was sucked into a sinkhole after heavy rain struck Mumbai, western India.

Footage filmed by an onlooker shows the vehicle slowly dropping into a sinkhole that opened up in a car park.

According to local reports, rainfall meant a concrete slab covering a well became unstable.

