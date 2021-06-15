Parked car sucked into sinkhole after heavy rain in Mumbai, India

Footage filmed by an onlooker shows the vehicle slowly dropping into a sinkhole that opened up in a car park.

A parked car was sucked into a sinkhole after heavy rain struck Mumbai, western India.

According to local reports, rainfall meant a concrete slab covering a well became unstable.